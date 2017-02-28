Brock introduced as new Mitchell Co. football coach

He's never been a head football coach before, but Mitchell County's new man brings to Camilla a ton of experience leading a team.

Mitchell County introduced Deshon Brock as their new head football coach Monday afternoon. He takes over an Eagles program that has made the state playoffs five of the last eight seasons.

He comes to Camilla from Long County where he served as the Blue Tide's offensive coordinator. For the past 13 years, Brock has been the head basketball coach in Ludowici.

After nearly a decade and a half leading a team on the court, Brock says it was time to make a shift to the gridiron.

"I always aspired to be a head football coach. Just a perfect opportunity presented itself, and I couldn't pass it up," Brock says. "There's a lot of athletes here. Rufus McDuffie was a mentor of mine with basketball as a young coach, allowed me to learn from him. Just a lot of things have been done and achieved here, and I just want to continue along those lines of greatness."

Mitchell County went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last season.

