Green's last-second layup finalizes ASU's tournament rally

Kayla Green laid the ball in just in time to move Albany State to the second round of the SIAC Women's Basketball Tournament in Birmingham.

Zuri Frost rebounded a Kentucky State miss and fired ahead to Green, who hit the game-winning layup with 0.7 seconds to play.

ASU trailed 40-22 at half, but rallied all the way back thanks to Frost and Green. The duo combined for 35 points, while Elesha Foster added 10 of her own.

The win pushes the Lady Rams, the East Division's #4 seed, against the #1 team in the East Division, Benedict on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.