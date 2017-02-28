Knights quest for three-peat begins this week

Winning one title is difficult.

Winning another is incredibly tough.

Three in a row? Well, there's a reason it's not often done. That's the pressure facing the Deerfield-Windsor baseball team this season.

After closing two straight seasons in a state champions dogpile, the Knights begin their quest for a third straight title this week. This team has a good number of returning players, including Auburn signee Steven Williams at catcher.

But head coach Jonathan Davis says they're going to have to score runs differently than they have in recent years.

"Offensively, I don't think we're going to have the firepower that we've had in the past," Davis says. "The way we score runs has to be different. It will be more of the small-type stuff."

One of the reasons for a drop in firepower is the loss of John Samuel Shenker, who transferred to Colquitt County for his senior year.

Davis says he likes the guys that make up his pitching staff, but much of the first part of the season will be spent figuring out each pitcher's role.

As for chasing that third straight title, Davis says it hasn't, and won't, be talked about.

"We have a system. We have game goals. We have practice goals," he says. "We try to execute those game goals in a game, and we try to win practice every day. We never talk about results. We just talk about the process."

Deerfield opens up the season Wednesday afternoon against Westover at Paul Eames Sports Complex.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.