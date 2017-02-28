Storm-damaged businesses 'shop local' to rebuild

The EDC cited Hamilton Relay as a success story as they worked with local real estate developer and construction companies. (Source: WALB)

Storm-damaged businesses were 'shopping local' in their rebuilding efforts.

The Economic Development Commission (EDC) partnered with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce to develop a business survey for companies impacted by January's two storms.

They sent out more than 800 surveys, and more than 100 were completed and returned.

The EDC found that Albany businesses were shopping and working with other Albany companies as they rebuild.

The EDC cited Hamilton Relay as a success story as they worked with local real estate developer and construction companies.

"I think they're strength in numbers. When the Chamber and EDC can partner together. We can provide more resources. We can bring more options to the table for businesses that are looking to rebuild, revitalize," said EDC CEO Justin Strickland.

The EDC is asking other storm-impacted businesses in Albany to complete the survey they sent, and return it to help in the relief efforts.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.