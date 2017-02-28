Howell's one-hit shutout powers Rams

Michail Howell didn't need much help from his team at the plate, but they gave it to him anyway.
Howell carried a no-hitter into the 7th inning Monday, but an infield single ended the bid. It was all he gave up in a 13-0 win over Westover in Albany. Howell struck out seven in the shutout.
Seth Newell and Gabe Goff drove in three runs apiece for the Rams, who improve to 6-0 on the season. Westover falls to 2-3.
OTHER AREA SCORES:
Cairo 14, Americus-Sumter 0
