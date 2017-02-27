City leaders highlight Tara Foods during Made In Albany campaign

The focus of the Made in Albany business campaign this month is one of South Georgia's leaders in the peanut butter industry. (Source: WALB)

The Economic Development Commission (EDC) held their quarterly meeting at Tara Foods and pushed the peanut butter manufacturer as the star of their Made In Albany social media campaign.

Tara Foods is one of Kroger grocery store's manufacturing plants that makes 25 million jars of peanut butter, water enhancers and sauces each year.

City leaders toured the plant and found that such manufacturers work with one another to ship products globally.

"We've had great traffic through social media for people that have watched videos that showcase products that are made right here in Albany, Dougherty County and can kind of see behind the walls of manufacturers where they couldn't normally do that," said EDC CEO Justin Strickland.

Procter and Gamble will be featured in next month's Made In Albany campaign.

