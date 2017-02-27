Monroe students hold candelight vigil for brothers involved in crash

The school and the family are asking the community to keep them in your prayers. (Source: WALB)

Family members of both Karon & Kyree Grier were overcome with grief during the vigil. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of Monroe High School students took part in a candelight vigil to remember their beloved classmate Karon Grier and his older brother Kyree -- who was in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night. (Source: WALB)

A very emotional night at Monroe High School, as prayers were said for two brothers involved in a fatal crash over the weekend.

Dozens of students took part in a candlelight vigil to remember their beloved classmate Karon Grier and his older brother Kyree -- who was in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.

Monroe High School Choir belted out "it will be alright" to console the family.

But even those words couldn't offer solace for the pain that was felt especially on the front row of the auditorium, reserved for close family and friends.

Some folks couldn't bare the song, and some were helped out of the auditorium, overcome with grief.

And others hugged each other for support.

What would've been a typical school day at Monroe High, turned into a day and a night to reflect on Karon and Kyree Grier.

Kyree was driving on Valencia towards Lincoln before he accelerated quickly, lost control, and hit two trees.

His brother, Karon, 17, was in the passengers seat. He died on the scene.

"They were able to pull together a production, I think that exemplified who Karon was," said Assistant Principal Shereca Harvey.

Harvey remembered him as a fun-loving student and passionate artist.

Students performed praise dance and spoke on lasting memories.

School staff said this tragedy has been by far the most difficult to bare.

"We had lost an angel on our campus," said Harvey.

But KG's spirit will live on through the many photos taped in the auditorium and the hallways.

"We've had students who shared stories, who've laughed, who've cried and as a Monroe family we were able to comfort them and I think that's the beauty of what you saw tonight," said Harvey.

The school and the family are asking the community to keep them in your prayers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.