Investigators say questioning continues in Tara Grinstead murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to question people and is looking to collect more evidence in the investigation in the murder of Tara Grinstead.



An investigator said that their investigation is moving forward after Ryan Duke was charged with murdering Tara Grinstead 11 years ago.

The former beauty queen and teacher at Irwin County High School disappeared in 2005.

The GBI and the Irwin County Sheriff's Office said no significant developments were made over the weekend.

That response came after our reporters asked the agencies whether any additional arrests had been made.

