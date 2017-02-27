Longtime Albany Chamber employee retires

After serving as its director of communications for 15 years, Rachelle Bitterman is retiring from the Albany area chamber of commerce.

Bitterman has played many roles at the chamber including leading the public relations team, marketing and graphic design efforts.

After retirement, Rachelle plans to stay busy by traveling, training for Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, freelance graphic design and spending time with her family.

