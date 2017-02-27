Relief distribution center to open just blocks from ground zero of Albany tornado

Just blocks away from some of the areas hit hardest by the January 22ND tornado in Albany stands the Woodmen Life building.

The fraternal organization faced some damage, but is now using its 820 Liberty Expressway location to give back to storm victims.

The group will open a distribution center, and give out bottled water, canned food and other supplies.

Community outreach manager Jesse Jaime says Woodmen Life began helping those in need as soon as the storm hit.

"In the days immediately after it," Jaime said "we were able to kind of go out and do some outreach to people that are there and kind of provide some food and different things."

The center will be open this Friday March third and the following two Fridays from 10 to two in the afternoon.

