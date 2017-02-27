Teenage girl snaps haunting photobomb

How many people do you see in this picture? (Source: Facebook)

Selfies have become a natural part of people's lives, especially for teenage girls, but the image one Adel 13-year-old caught on her phone gave her the chills.

According to a Facebook post by Jessica Ogletree, there are only two people in the picture her daughter Haley took, but looking at the photo, there appears to be three.

Haley and her brother Kolton went fishing with their grandparents on Saturday for Kolton's 12th birthday.

After Kolton caught the biggest fish he had ever reeled in, Haley took a selfie and didn't even know what she had captured in the photo.

After the kids got home, Haley started going through the photos she had taken that day. Her picture had a person in it Haley had never seen before.

In the photo, you can see Haley sitting in a truck, with Kolton in the bed and a man standing right in front of Kolton.

According to Jessica, the two kids and their grandparents hadn't seen anybody out at the back ponds in Paradise where they were fishing.

Jessica also said that Kolton explained that when Haley took the photo, he was fixing the tacklebox and nobody else was there, despite the fact it looks like there is a man right in front of him.

When Haley, who wants to be a photographer, realized what she caught on camera, Jessica said she freaked out.

Jessica shared the picture on Facebook and it has already been shared more than 2,000 times and it has received more than 1,000 reactions.

Comments on the original post range from skepticism to shear belief in it being a ghost photobombing Haley's selfie.

Despite being scared by what she found, Haley has enjoyed seeing what people are saying on Facebook, even though she's worried people won't believe her.

We'll let you decide if you think it's a ghostly photobomb or not, join in on the conversation on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.