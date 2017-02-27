Dougherty County's Sheriff shares 2016 stats

Dougherty County's Sheriff, Kevin Sproul, presented his 2016 Summary Report to Dougherty County Commissioners at the weekly meeting Monday.

Sproul listed all of the field operations, including 9,871 warrants assigned, 10,622 warrants served and 1,145 arrests made.

Sproul noted that the average daily population for the year at the jail was 678, with a high of 716 people a low of 650 people.

