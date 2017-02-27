Dougherty County S.O. employees honored

Dougherty County's Sheriff Kevin Sproul recognized two officers for separate "Employee of the Year" titles at Monday's County Commission meeting.

Detention officer Tammy Crimbley was named "Employee of the Year" for the Dougherty County Jail.

Bailiff Emmett Williams was "Employee of the Year" for the Sheriff's office.

Both Crimbley and Williams were applauded at the work session.

