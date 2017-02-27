Career plumber called county award "my Oscar"

After serving 41 years on the Dougherty County Plumbing Board, long-time member Milton Johnson was given an "Award of Appreciation" at Monday's Dougherty County Commission meeting.

Johnson, who called the award "my Oscar" gave a short speech, thanking God for his ability to serve in that position.

Dougherty County commissioners are currently filling board positions, including on the Plumbing Board.

If you are interested in applying, you can contact Jawahn Ware at the county commission office.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.