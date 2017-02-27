More training for law enforcement officers in 2017

Georgia law enforcement officers will get more on the job training this year, including teaching them how to calm an intense situation to prevent police shootings.

Dougherty County's Sheriff says his deputies already have de-escalation training, which is a new requirement this year from P.O.S.T., the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul sees the additional training as a positive, especially after a deadly 2016 when nine law enforcement officers in Georgia were killed in the line of duty.

"What normally happens if there is a lack of training, the individual, the officer will revert back to something in his earlier days, as a child or a teenager, and take a use of force measure outside of his training. So, training, training, training is very important," said Sheriff Sproul.

There is a total of five required hours of annual training for POST officers, including two in community policing.

