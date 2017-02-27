Storm damaged properties will be valued as undamaged property

A warning for Dougherty County taxpayers affected by the January storms.

Your home's tax evaluation will be based on it's value on January 1.

Dougherty County's longtime chairman of the Tax Assessors Board, Bill Ashberry, is concerned people don't understand this state law, and could be surprised their home will be valued as undamaged property, and receive a full value tax bill, despite it's damage.

"While houses may have been completely destroyed on January 2, the value they had on January 1 is what they will have to pay taxes on this year. That seems unfair, but that is the law," said Ashberry.

Ashberry says commercial property owners will have to pay full freight on property taxes, as will people whose homes were totally destroyed like the more than 200 mobile homes along Holly Drive.

This is the same tax situation that happened after the flood of '94.

Ashberry says there is an payment plan option to help spread out your tax bill.

Property taxes are due December 20.

