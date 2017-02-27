Cleanup progresses near Holly Drive

Debris can still be seen in many area, but there is progress. (Source: WALB)

Resident Kevin Moore said it's going to take a while to get everything cleaned up. (Source: WALB)

Progress is being made in the Holly Drive area despite all of the debris and homes that are still destroyed.

The storm that hit on January 22nd destroyed lots of trees and flattened mobile homes.

There are still lots of trees down, but residents said the area looks much better than it did.

He said volunteers have been working hard to clean up the area.

Moore said their work is appreciated.

"It looks way better. Trees were down everywhere and everyone had to walk, you couldn't drive anywhere because there were trees everywhere. They cleaned up a lot, they did a lot," said Moore.

He said although the area will be cleaned up, it will never look quite the same.

