GA farmers find future in citrus groves 'ap-peal-ing'

"It's a great and easy way to make some money," said Savelle (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Citrus Association started at 10 members, its now to almost 300 in one year and leaders say its time to bring citrus fruits to the fore front of agriculture for the state.

Florida has been the leading producer of citrus fruits such as grapefruits and oranges.

Georgia farmers now say the state has the resources and the weather to increase it's citrus farms.

At a conference today...farmers learned new techniques and gave ideas on what would be best for the future of Georgia citrus farmers.

"If it's a larger farmer or a small farmer or someone just wanting to invest in something that they can plant an acre or two and have a good income," said Lindy Savelle, President of the Citrus Association.

New fruits are being grown and farmers hope to begin selling them for the 2018 season.

