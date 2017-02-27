House bill aims to help struggling schools

Another bill aimed at improving chronically failing schools in Georgia is making its way through the legislature.

This comes just months after voters said no to Amendment One.

Dougherty County superintendent Dr. David Mosely said he doesn't see the bill as a threat for Dougherty County schools.

"It all starts with leadership," said Mosely when asked about how to turn around failing schools.

Mosely has been in education for several years.

During his time as superintendent he and his leadership team helped struggling schools.

"I think we've had a dramatic turn around here and yet I'd be the first to say there is still room for improvement," said Mosely.

A proposed house bill aims at improving struggling schools.

Similar to the opportunity school district amendment, which was shot down by voters in November, House Bill 338 will allow the state to intervene in school systems.

Unlike amendment one, Dr. Mosely doesn't think the bill will impact the Dougherty County school system.

"I don't see quite the threat and the takeover and the hostile attitude that it created among many educators," said Mosely.

If passed, the state will appoint a chief turnaround officer who would work with a team of coaches to identify the school systems that have the greatest need for assistance. The officer and coaches would then work with the local school system and community to make a plan for improvement.

"It may help some but the real thrust will come from within," said Mosely.

Mosely said there are systems in the state that could use help, but he said it will take internal leadership and help from the community to make an impact.

"I don't think you can legislate excellence," explained Mosely. "I think that commitment comes from within."

Georgia house representative Darrel Bush Ealum describes the bill as the most "far reaching legislation" the house will consider this year.

The bill has the same mission as the opportunity school district amendment, but congressional leaders have made changes to the unpopular areas so that the local boards have more say.

It's still unclear how many schools systems would be impacted directly.

You can read the whole bill here.

