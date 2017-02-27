Comedian Jeff Foxworthy to put on benefit performance in Albany

The event will be on March 19, at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. (Source: WALB)

Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Albany. (source: JeffFoxworthy.com)

Celebrity comedian Jeff Foxworthy is coming to Albany.

The event will help raise money for Albany storm victims.

Organizers teamed up with Mission Change for the show.

Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but they will go on sale this week.

Organizers said that Foxworthy has close ties to Albany.

"What a great opportunity. And we were just honored that he wanted to come and help out. He has life-long friends that were directly affected by the storm. So he has a very personal connection with Albany," said Show Organizer Amy Rolfe.

Local acts will be opening the show.

The event will be on March 19, at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

MORE: Jeff Foxworthy LIVE at the Albany Municipal Auditorium

All proceeds will be donated to Mission Change for storm relief.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.