Albany storm debris to be cleared by March 3

"We have been working around the clock," said Howard (Source: WALB)

Storm debris from the first storm is expected to be cleaned up by March 3 (Source: WALB)

Expect to see most of the storm debris across Dougherty County caused by the first round of storms in early January cleaned-up by next week.

City Commissioner Jon Howard is pushing this date due to guidelines by FEMA.

The community will receive a much better reimbursement from FEMA the quicker the storm debris is picked up.

According to officials, debris picked up within the first 30 days gets 85% reimbursement, 31-90 days gets 80%, and 91-120 days gets 75%.

After 120 days from January 2nd, FEMA will not pay for the clean-up.

"The contractor that we got, they are working seven days a week round the clock to make sure they can do it," said Howard.

If you still have storm debris in your yard, Howard urges you to reach out to your district commissioner.

