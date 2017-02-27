Volunteers running low on supplies and funds

"It is a blessing beyond riches," said Murphy (Source: WALB)

Outside the city limits, volunteers are trying to get out and help those who say they feel discouraged and forgotten.

All that is left of one home on Harris Road is cinder blocks.

Next door is a church that was completely leveled.

It has looked like this since January 22.

The homeowners and church members say they are just now seeing volunteers make it out here.

"You get off of these side streets, it's terrible," said Joe Gieryic, volunteer.

The residents that live off of Harris Road know this way too well.

Volunteers are now working to make them feel like they aren't forgotten.

"We haven't had any database for people who need help to contact, it's just been word of mouth," said Patricia Matthews, volunteer.

"The way we're looking at is probably 3 to 6 more months of cleaning up out here," said Gieryic.

Now volunteer leaders are worried about running out of supplies, people and funds.

"People out here need help, people need volunteer help," said Matthews.

"We're now at a point where we're requiring heavy equipment. These things are about $4800 a month. So we're running real low," said Matthews.

For Alfonso Murphy, he saw the first volunteers helping his church and house on Sunday.

He says it was a welcomed sight.

"To see so many people come out on today and help us out, no charge, offering their heart. That's a blessing above more than riches can explain," said Murphy.

"Once we started, we couldn't stop once we saw the devastation," said Matthews.

Volunteers want to continue to let these people know that they are not forgotten. They are now recruiting people to join and donations to continue.

"In order to keep these volunteers doing what they're doing, where they don't have to keep pulling out of their pockets, we need donations and funds to keep these supplies," said Gieryic.

"I love it. It wears you out. But you get such a satisfying feeling from helping your community and helping your neighbors," said Matthews.

If you are interested in donating or joining the volunteer forces, contact Joe Gieryic at (229) 384-5993.

