THE AFTERMATH: What happened after the January 2nd storms?

Third Avenue after the January 2nd storms (Source: Scott Sapp)

What went wrong after the January 2nd storms?

The start of the year was met with a devastating storm that rocked much of Southwest Georgia.

When the sun rose the next day, tens of thousands of people were without power and the damage was widespread.

Over the course of the next few days, first responders and community volunteers worked shoulder to shoulder to clean up.

The question many of you were still asking was what was causing the delay from officials.

Watch Wednesday at 6 p.m. as WALB's Melissa Hodges sits down with city leaders to find out what happened.

