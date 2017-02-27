Officials identify suspects in shooting near Thomas University

Police have named two suspects they believe were involved in a shooting that happened near Thomas University.

This happened on Monday, February 20th.

Police believe Marcus Walden, 24, and Sharron Thompson, 23, got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun.

This happened at the intersection of Pear and South street just down the road from the college.

Investigators said the bullet hit the weight room window in the gym where students were working out.

Both vehicles involved in the shooting were located.

Police said they recovered the gun that was involved in the shooting.

"What these individuals did was extremely reckless and endangered everyone here in this community as well as students at Thomas University. It wont be tolerated, not in the city of Thomasville," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.

Walden will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Thompson is charged with reckless conduct and was released on bond.

