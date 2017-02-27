Red Cross continues helping in South Georgia

Over the past month the Red Cross helped more than 1,000 storm victims stay in a shelter. (Source: WALB)

If you were affected by the storms in any way, the Red Cross is still ready to help you.

It's been just over one month since disastrous tornadoes tore through 17 South Georgia Counties.

Now, Red Cross volunteers and workers are meeting with families one-on-one.

They are providing folks with health and mental health resources, along with any sort of recovery assistance they may need.

The South Georgia Chapter director said working in her own backyard was much harder than any other disaster she has worked before.

"Then providing long term recovery plans by working with our community partners. It was very different. Very emotional, very emotional," said director Terri Jenkins.

Over the past month the Red Cross

Helped more than 1,000 storm victims stay in a shelter

Provided more than 50,000 meals and snacks

Gave out nearly 30,000 bulk items

Helped more 4,000 folks seek mental health treatment

