Lowndes High, ABAC alum graduates USAF Basic

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class, Rosa A. Palacios has graduated from basic military training, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Palacios is the daughter of Jose Palacios and Veronica Gallegos of Valdosta. She is also the sister of Anna Palacios and Jose Palacios.

The airman graduated in 2011 from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, and earned an associate degree in 2014 from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, in Tifton.

