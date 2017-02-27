Lowndes Co. sheriff remembers deputy killed in weekend wreck

Aspen Dental will offer free dental care to veterans June 24th including their new Albany Office, but veterans must make an appointment.More >>
Albany police have arrested a man accused of child molestation.
Archbold Medical Center's Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center is quickly becoming a regional destination for cancer patients seeking clinical trials. The hospital recently became the first site open with the first patient enrolled with bladder cancer in the Phase three trial.
Four people are behind bars, believed to be involved in a theft spree earlier this month in Thomasville and Thomas County. "We don't think it was actually swift, it took us actually two weeks to get them into custody. So we are happy to have them off the streets right now, we wish we could have caught them a little quicker," said Tim Watkins, TCSO Chief Investigator.
Second Harvest of South Georgia is feeding hundreds of kids this summer. Employees said they will serve kids nutritious meals as part of the Kid's Cafe summer feeding program.
