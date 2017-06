GHSA/GISA state basketball playoff schedule

This week's GHSA and GISA state basketball playoff schedule for south Georgia teams.

GHSA:

Boys' quarterfinals:

Tift Co. at Newton- Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Josey at Early Co.- Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Montgomery Co. at Clinch Co.- Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Turner Co. at Calhoun Co.- Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Girls' quarterfinals:

Colquitt Co. at Archer- Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Fitzgerald at Rabun Co.- Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Greenville at Pelham- Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

GISA:

Girls' semifinals (Game at Mercer's Hawkins Arena):

Brentwood vs. Crisp Academy- Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Westwood vs. Robert Toombs- Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

