School administrator faces new charges

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Linda Terrell McLean (Source: GBI) Linda Terrell McLean (Source: GBI)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Linda McLean, the director of Favor Christian Academy in Thomasville, turned herself in to authorities on Saturday, to face charges of Aggravated Stalking.

According to the GBI, McLean's most recent charges were a result of a violation of her bond conditions. 

The GBI says she contacted a witness involved in an investigation that began in September of 2016.

McLean is accused of choking and threatening an 11-year-old student. She was charged with felony cruelty to a child. 

As of now, no court date has been set, but according to Jamy Steinberg with the GBI, she could appear before a judge sometime next week.

