Walmart theft crew strikes again

Sylvester Police detectives hope you can help identify three suspects who are brazen enough to load merchandise in a truck, and simply drive away.

They are responsible for several thefts from Walmart stores in Sylvester and surrounding areas.

Police got a picture of what they describe as an older white man who wears a camouflage T-shirt with brown pants, and a cap. They say he's been seen with a black man, wearing a blue striped shirt, with athletic shorts with a stripe on side. They are getting away in a white F-150 pickup truck, driven by a white woman.

Police say these three have committed thefts from Walmart stores in Sylvester, Camilla, and Albany. They seem to target smaller stores, in order to make a quick exit.

On February 18, at 9:21 p.m., the two men entered the Sylvester Walmart and loaded up a hamper in one of the buggies and filled with electronic items, two lap top computers, a desk top computer, and a Sony stereo radio system, totaling $1,418 in value.

Six days later, the same suspects driving the same vehicle entered Sylvester Walmart filled store buggies with an assortment of items including a Flat Screen TV and left out from the side of the store. When confronted by a store employee, the suspects left some of the stolen items. They got away with about $1,800 worth of other merchandise.

These are the same suspects who ripped off Walmart stores last year.

If have any information about these criminals, call Sylvester Police at 229-776-8219, or or Albany Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

