Man on probation arrested for breaking woman's arm

Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten said Monday that a man who was on probation is back in jail after being accused of breaking his girl friend's arm with a metal pipe.

51-year-old Rudy Michael Long turned himself in to Coffee County officials Saturday, and faces one charge of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.

Coffee County sheriff’s deputies responded to Coffee Regional Medical Center Saturday afternoon, in reference to an aggravated assault.

The 46-year-old female victim told authorities her boyfriend, had struck her twice with a metal pipe, fracturing her left forearm.

The incident, which occurred at a residence off Georgia Highway 32 West, was witnessed by another person. Witness statements and photographs of the victim’s injuries were taken by authorities.

Long was also arrested on an outstanding felony probation warrant.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.