Tift Co. woman loses appeal of murder conviction

A Tift County woman will continue to spend the rest of her life in prison for stabbing a man to death in 2007.

A jury found Carol Sue Hornbuckle guilty of malice murder at her 2009 trial.

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld that conviction and life sentence after Hornbuckle appealed this week.

Deputies arrested Hornbuckle in August 2007, for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 41-year-old Chuck Raburn, at his home on Highway 125 in Tift County.

Raburn, who left behind two young daughters, and Hornbuckle were living together at the time of his murder.

Authorities said the couple had a prior history of domestic violence.



