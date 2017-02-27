Cordele murderer will remain in prison

Cordele Police used cameras installed in the city to help catch the killer (Source: WALB)

Cordele Police credit surveillance cameras with helping them catch a killer in 2011, and that killer will not get out of prison anytime soon..

Investigators were able to use captured video to help pinpoint a man who murdered an elderly woman in her home, and the state Supreme Court has ruled that Brandon Harrington is guilty, and will remain in prison.

The Supreme Court has upheld Harrington’s murder conviction and life-without-parole prison sentence, but it has thrown out his armed robbery conviction due to insufficient evidence.

Also, due to a merger error, the Supreme Court is remanding the case to the trial court to additionally sentence Harrington for burglary.

Cordele Police said they caught 19-year-old Brandon Harrington after police found 72-year-old Mamie Wright murdered in her home in January of 2011.

Police were able to capture him walking into his house right before Mrs. Wright called the police department and said that she had been shot.

Investigators searched through more than 26 hours of video before they saw Harrington carrying items they say he stole from the victim's home during a burglary she interrupted.

