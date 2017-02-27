Lowndes Co. community remembers deputy killed in crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. community remembers deputy killed in crash

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Chris Butler died in a crash Saturday night. (Source: WALB) Chris Butler died in a crash Saturday night. (Source: WALB)
Valdosta PD offered their condolences to the Butler family on Facebook Sunday morning. (Source: WALB) Valdosta PD offered their condolences to the Butler family on Facebook Sunday morning. (Source: WALB)
Charles Miller (Source: WALB) Charles Miller (Source: WALB)
Butler was killed when his patrol car struck a semi. (Source: WALB) Butler was killed when his patrol car struck a semi. (Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Lowndes County Deputy Chris Butler, 39, died Saturday when his patrol car struck a semi-truck and burst into flames. Neighbors who saw the crash attempted to rescue Butler from the burning car.

"I heard a big bang. I looked out the window and saw that a vehicle and a semi had collided in the highway," said Charles Miller.

Miller was one of the first people to the scene of the fiery crash. According to Georgia State Patrol, Deputy Butler was driving down Cat Creek Road around 8 Saturday night with his sirens blaring and lights flashing to respond to a domestic violence call. That's when the driver of a semi, Robbie Register, 29, crossed the center line of the road while attempting to make a right turn from Norman Hall Road.

"I immediately called 911. When I got closer to it, I saw that it was a sheriff's car," said Miller.

Butler's patrol car struck the front of the semi and immediately burst in to flames. Miller along with others quickly went into action to pull Butler from that burning car, but their heroic efforts would not be enough.

"The rescue truck pulled up but I couldn't feel his pulse no more," he said.

Butler was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he later died. Now, Miller is remembering the life of the deputy tragically killed in the line of duty.

"I feel sorry for the family. My heart goes out to them," he said.

According to various Facebook posts, Butler had been a law enforcement officer for three and a half years, and became a full time patrol officer a year and a half ago.

He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

The Valdosta Police Department offered their condolences to the Butler family on Facebook Sunday morning. In the post, they called Deputy Butler a "great man" and a "perfect example of the phrase law enforcement is a calling."

GSP is continuing to investigate the crash. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany band scheduled for Bonaroo

    Albany band scheduled for Bonaroo

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-05-31 15:05:12 GMT
    (Source: Unbreakable Bloodline website)(Source: Unbreakable Bloodline website)

    Unbreakable Bloodline, a band which calls Albany home, will be on stage in this year’s 'New Music on Tap' lineup at Bonnaroo 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 10. Billed as an independent, multi-genre musical act, Unbreakable Bloodline (UBL) has won two Georgia Music Awards. UBL performed at Atlanta’s 2016 Sweetwater 420 Fest, and played the enormous 'South by Southwest' in Austin, Texas. "It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to employ our God given ...

    More >>

    Unbreakable Bloodline, a band which calls Albany home, will be on stage in this year’s 'New Music on Tap' lineup at Bonnaroo 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 10. Billed as an independent, multi-genre musical act, Unbreakable Bloodline (UBL) has won two Georgia Music Awards. UBL performed at Atlanta’s 2016 Sweetwater 420 Fest, and played the enormous 'South by Southwest' in Austin, Texas. "It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to employ our God given ...

    More >>

  • Suspect dead in East Albany standoff; wife has surgery

    Suspect dead in East Albany standoff; wife has surgery

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:16:19 GMT

    A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.

    More >>

    A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.

    More >>

  • AFD fights early morning fire in South Albany

    AFD fights early morning fire in South Albany

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-05-31 11:47:54 GMT
    The fire happened inside an apartment unit located at 2218 S. Jackson St. (Source:WALB)The fire happened inside an apartment unit located at 2218 S. Jackson St. (Source:WALB)

    Albany firefighters battled an early morning blaze in East Albany Wednesday. No one was injured. An investigator is set to be on scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

    More >>

    Albany firefighters battled an early morning blaze in East Albany Wednesday. No one was injured. An investigator is set to be on scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly