Lowndes Co. community remembers deputy killed in crash

Unbreakable Bloodline, a band which calls Albany home, will be on stage in this year’s 'New Music on Tap' lineup at Bonnaroo 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 10. Billed as an independent, multi-genre musical act, Unbreakable Bloodline (UBL) has won two Georgia Music Awards. UBL performed at Atlanta’s 2016 Sweetwater 420 Fest, and played the enormous 'South by Southwest' in Austin, Texas. "It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to employ our God given ...More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.More >>
Albany firefighters battled an early morning blaze in East Albany Wednesday. No one was injured. An investigator is set to be on scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire.More >>
You might be spending more and more time outside as the weather warms up. That in turn could put you at risk for skin cancer and other sun related issues.More >>
People who once lived in one Dougherty County neighborhood, that took a direct hit from January's deadly tornado, now only have hours to say good bye to their old homes.More >>
