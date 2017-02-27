City of Albany to reuse storm debris - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City of Albany to reuse storm debris

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With less than 60 days until the city mandated deadline, the race is on to collect the more than 250,000 cubic yards of storm debris scattered throughout Albany.

“When you drove around in the immediate aftermath of this storm, you weren’t just seeing simple limbs down. You were seeing a lot of trees, a lot of stumps,” Ceres Director of Client Services Karl Dix said.

Dix told WALB News 10 that crews just recently started the revitalization process.

“We situated the debris into two piles, one pile being the mulch pile and one being the unproduced pile,” Dix said.

Among the four collection sites in Albany, Ceres has brought in two horizontal grinders and a powerful tub grinder.

“We just try to find some sort of marketable use for the material,” Dix said.

Once the debris leaves the collection sites, the reusable material will be used in numerous ways.

“We’re not just going to be dumping it in a landfill and just having it sit there…it’s not a good use of taxpayer dollars,” Dix said.

The trees that fell on power lines will to be taken to biomass facilities and will be turned into electricity.

The branches that were thrown all over area parks will be moved to beautify other spaces.

That’s one of the big concerns for the city…as part of this project is to find every applicable use for this material,” Dix said.

Material that once caused so much devastation, now given a second chance.

Ceres crews still have several more weeks before the city’s deadline.

As of February 23, 2017, crews have picked up a total of 174,224 cubic yards of storm debris.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

