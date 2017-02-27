Take two: 'Moonlight' wins best picture at Academy Awards

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - This March 2, 2014 file photo shows Oscar statues lined up backstage during the Oscars in Los Angeles. The 89th Academy Awards was held on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Moonlight" has won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty first reading the wrong winner.

Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of "La La Land" were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read "La La Land" as the winner.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that "Moonlight" had indeed won, showing the envelope as proof.

Producer Jordan Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the "Moonlight" producers.

