Tifton concert raises money for South Georgia storm survivors

"Even if you weren't affected, you know somebody that was," said Austin McAlpin, President of McAlpin Entertainment.

The outpouring of support for South Georgia storm survivors came in the form of music on Sunday.

The outpouring of support for South Georgia storm survivors came in the form of music on Sunday.

McAlpin Entertainment hosted the South Georgia Strong concert in Tifton featuring local artists and award-winning artists from Nashville.

100 percent of ticket sales from the event will go to those in need after January's storms, according to McAlpin Entertainment President Austin McAlpin.

"Even if you weren't affected, you know somebody that was," he said. "Even if you don't, it's our responsible to help those that need it whether they're in our community or not, but especially if they're in our communities."

McAlpin said the artists from Nashville spent their own money to make the trip down to Tifton for the fundraiser.

