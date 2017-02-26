Community members help church clean debris

"It's what we're supposed to do," said Gieryic (Source: WALB)

Some people in Albany spent this Sunday morning helping a church family rebuild.

The January 22 tornado leveled New Mount Holy Baptist Church.

All that's left is the playground and the baptismal.

Tom Gieryic gathered a group to help out and clear the debris so the church could begin the process to build a new home.

"My thought on it, it's what you're supposed to do. You live in a community that trades with me with my business and all. I'm here to support them, they're my neighbors," said Tom Gieryic, volunteer.

"To see so many people come out on today and help us out, no charge, offering their heart. That's a blessing above more than riches can explain," said Alfonso Murphy, church member.



The church family is taking the rebuilding process day by day and are currently holding church in another building in town.

