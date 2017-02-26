Good Samaritans rush to aid Lowndes Co. deputy in fatal wreck

"My heart goes out to the family," said Miller (Source: WALB)

The accident happened at the intersection of Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall (Source: WALB)

Two people tried to save Lowndes Co. deputy (Source: WALB)

39-year-old Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Chris Butler died in a crash while responding to a domestic call Saturday night.

Two people tried to save the life of the deputy who gave his life for public service.

One neighbor heard a bang, ran outside and did whatever he could to try and save the deputy's life...now he is mourning with the family of Deputy Chris Butler.

He shared that some of the last words Deputy Butler heard were thank you.

"I heard a big bang. I looked out the window and saw that a vehicle and a semi had collided in the highway," said Charles Miller, man who pulled Deputy Butler from the car.

Charles Miller doesn't remember the exact time he ran outside...but he says it's a night he'll never forget.

"I immediately called 911. When I got closer to it, I saw that it was a sheriff's car," said Miller.

The accident happened at Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall Road.

Sgt. Tabb of the Georgia State Patrol says Deputy Chris Butler was on duty in his patrol car, responding to a physical domestic call with lights and sirens.

A semi-truck tried to make a right turn and crossed the center line.

Butler's patrol car hit the semi-truck.

Miller says he knew as soon as he ran outside that he had to think fast.

Another lady who he now calls "the nurse angel" rushed to help.

"We got him enough away from the car. She started with the CPR, she said she was a nurse. She told me her name but I can't think of it. She knew what she was doing," said Miller.

Their efforts unfortunately would not be enough to save Deputy Butler but Miller says in his last moments..he told him he was proud of him for serving his community.

"The rescue truck pulled up but I couldn't feel his pulse no more, I knew he was gone," said Miller.

Miller says this has been the third accident at that intersection within the past few months.

Now he believes something needs to be done.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.