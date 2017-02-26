APD investigates fatal late night wreck

One person is in critical condition, and one lost their life following a fatal wreck.

Officials say it happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Valencia Drive and West Lincoln Avenue.

Kyree Grier, 19, of Albany was traveling south on Valencia Drive, towards Lincoln Avenue, before accelerating quickly, leaving tire marks and losing control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then rotated counterclockwise and hit the southeast curb, before becoming airborne and hitting two trees.

The passenger in the vehicle, 17-year-old Karon Grier of Albany, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver was sent to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment of a serious head injury and remains in critical condition.

It is not yet known why the driver accelerated and crashed the vehicle.

The APD Robbery/Homicide Unit was called to assist as the Traffic Unit handled the investigation.

