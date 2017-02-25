Fourth suspect arrested in connection with deadly December shooting

Albany Police arrested another suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in December. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police arrested another suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in December.

Reginald Hosley, 24, was arrested at 506 Swift Street Saturday before 6:00 p.m.

According to Albany Police, Hosley was booked in the Dougherty County Jail on warrants for murder, aggravated assault, and probation violation.

The victim, Curtis Davis, 36, was shot in a central Albany neighborhood on December 17.

READ MORE: Three arrested, three sought in homicide investigation

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.