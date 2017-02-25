Lowndes Co. Deputy killed in crash while responding to domestic call

WALB News 10 has confirmed that a Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash Saturday night. (Source: WALB)

WALB News 10 has confirmed that a Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash Saturday night.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. First Class Tracy Tabb says it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall Road.

Sgt. Tabb said the deputy, 39-year-old Michael Butler, was on duty in his patrol car, traveling on Cat Creek Road with his lights and sirens on while responding to a physical domestic call.

A bobtail semi-truck owned by Swift Trucking Co. LLC of Gary, Indiana and driven by Robbie J. Register, 29, tried to make a right turn onto Cat Creek Road from Norman Hall Road.

According to Sgt. Tabb, the semi crossed the center line of the roadway as he was turning. The Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Deputy's patrol car collided with the bobtail semi-truck at that time.

The deputy's patrol car caught on fire. Register then exited the semi and pulled the deputy out of the burning car.

EMS transported Butler to South Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, but he later passed away.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was also called on scene because the crash involved a law enforcement vehicle.

The driver was interviewed by the GSP Valdosta SCRT investigator. Charges are pending due to the outcome of the final report.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.