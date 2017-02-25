"Signing Time at the Library" helps deaf children enjoy book readings

The South Georgia Deaf Community joined with Valdosta State University's American Sign Language Club to read books to kids. (Source: WALB)

A special group of kids in Valdosta got a unique chance to see books come to life Saturday for "Signing Time at the Library."

The South Georgia Deaf Community joined with Valdosta State University's American Sign Language Club to read books to kids.

However, instead of just reading, a volunteer also signed the stories to the kids, some of whom can't hear.

Organizers said they plan to hold this event one Saturday every month, and kids do not have to be deaf to come.

