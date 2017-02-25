Giving continues more than a month after tornadoes, windstorm

"I was so blessed..really so blessed to find a lot of nice things so I can start over," said storm survivor Shelley Ayoung. (Source: WALB)

"People are still hurting," said Walk by Faith Ministries Pastor Yaz Johnson. (Source: WALB)

The giving continued Saturday after January's storms devastated hundreds in South Georgia.

"People are still hurting," said Walk by Faith Ministries Pastor Yaz Johnson. "People are still trying to get their lives back together."

Walk by Faith Ministries got together with the Westover High School Class of 1985 to host a giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers had food and school supplies to give out, along with clothes in good condition donated by an Atlanta area church.

Pastor Johnson said organizers didn't limit the items to just tornado and wind-storm survivors.

"People may not have been affected by the natural storm of the tornado, but people are dealing with storms in their life. Whether it be finances, whether it be homeless, whether it be jobless, that's a storm as well," he said.

"I was so blessed..really so blessed to find a lot of nice things so I can start over," said storm survivor Shelley Ayoung who attended the event.

Pastor Johnson said organizers plan to host another day like this in the near future.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.