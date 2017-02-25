Kitty's Flea Market re-opens

"We are rebuilding and going to be bigger and better," said Edge (Source: WALB)

Some people's livelihoods are back up and running after the late January tornado wiped out Kitty's Flea Market in Dougherty County.

Saturday, Kitty's organizers opened the gates for the first time since the devastating storms.

Vendors say they're happy to see the flea market start rebuilding.

Not all the vendors returned but organizer Eugene Edge says the re-opening day is a start towards a brighter future for the market.

"It's exciting. We're going to have new buildings erected here soon. It's going to be a mini mall at the same time. Flea market will be on the outside, the inside will now have the mini mall," said Eugene Edge, organizer.

You can once again visit Kitty's Flea Market every Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.