Town hall allows residents to ask FEMA questions

Saturday morning a room packed with people who have concerns and questions addressed elected city and county officers on where they are in the storm cleanup process and a new regulation that will force some to completely rebuild.

"This is a time of devastation, people need help," said Patricia Matthews, resident.

Community members came out to the Town Hall meeting Saturday morning for an update on storm damage and where Dougherty County is in the process.

"We needed to inform and engage individuals about what's going on," said Commissioner Jon Howard.

For residents like Patricia Matthews, it brought a chance to meet with city leaders face to face.

"It's very important to be involved in your community and to know who your elected officials are," said Matthews.

"We had almost 100 people here, so that's a good indication that they are concerned and the needs out there need to be met," said Commissioner Howard.

Representatives from FEMA came out to help those who still have questions or need help.

"Let FEMA come out and flush ideas and misconceptions of what FEMA can do," said Commissioner Howard.

Members voiced concerns on how to pay for services and the time line on debris and damage cleanup.

"People can't afford the funds to have these people come in and pay for all of the needed services," said Matthews.

One funding concern folks had was the possible uprooting for many families in the Radium Springs area.

Houses that sustained more than half its worth in damages, that reside in sections of high flood risk, will either have to be raised to county standards, or abandoned.

Building permits will not be given to owners in homes that sit too low according to county regulations.

"FEMA may not be able to put them back home fully but they will do as much as they can to make sure they are in a safe environment," said Commissioner Howard.

Most left feeling like their questions were answered.

Although many homes are still destroyed, it was a chance for folks to show they are recovering.

"What a better time, as a community, to come together and show support for each other. You can never out give God, everybody still struggling, he's going to take care of your needs during these times," said Matthews.

