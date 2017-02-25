Tone took a leap of faith away from Worth Co.

After four seasons, Jason Tone plans to resign as Worth County's head football coach.

"I've accomplished what I was set here for and it's time for me to move on," Tone told WALB Saturday afternoon.

Jason Tone has led the ascension of Worth County football.

In his 4 seasons, the Rams went 24-20, but that doesn't tell the full story.

They've made the playoffs three straight years, and advanced to the 2nd round twice.

But in good-standing with administration, and with no new job on deck, Tone made the decision to resign.

"Other coaches they don't understand," tone said. "'Why did you resign before you have a job and why this and why that.' A lot of times it's about faith."

Tone said he endured three sleepless nights before making his decision.

He didn't have peace until he went in the direction God led him in.

"You look at all of the positives, and well why God, why now? And sometimes we don't know those answers and you just got to take a step of faith."

As for the timing of his decision, Tone didn't want to let his four years of work go to waste.

"I wanted to do it now so Worth County could find a great replacement and keep the momentum rolling."

Part of that momentum was leading the most winningest senior class since 1999. That's just one of the accomplishments and memories he will keep with him, wherever God leads him next.

"Beating Cairo for the first time in over a decade; leading the state in rushing 2 years ago; the cannon going off all the time, there's going to be a lot of good memories I'm going to keep with me."

Tone will finish out the school year at Worth County High School as a teacher..

His official letter of resignation will be accepted early next month.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.