Saturday's Border War Challenge finals/highlights

The Packers split Saturday's games at home (Source: WALB)

With the addition of a couple Alabama teams, the Georgia-Florida Challenge has been re-branded as the Border War Challenge.

Here are the finals from Saturday afternoon's action:

Colquitt Co. HS:

Colquitt Co. 4, Baker Co.(FL) 2

Lincoln (FL) 4, Colquitt Co. 1

Lee Co. 2, Lincoln (FL) 1

Suwannee (FL) 6, Lee Co. 3

Lowndes HS:

Evans 12, Perry 8

Perry 3, Central (AL) 2

Valdosta HS:

Newnan 5, Clay (FL) 3

Columbus 14, Clay (FL) 5

Columbus 2, Ponte Verda (FL) 1

