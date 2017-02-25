Saturday's Border War Challenge finals/highlights

The Packers split Saturday's games at home (Source: WALB) WALB -
With the addition of a couple Alabama teams, the Georgia-Florida Challenge has been re-branded as the Border War Challenge.
Here are the finals from Saturday afternoon's action:
Colquitt Co. HS:
Colquitt Co. 4, Baker Co.(FL) 2
Lincoln (FL) 4, Colquitt Co. 1
Lee Co. 2, Lincoln (FL) 1
Suwannee (FL) 6, Lee Co. 3
Lowndes HS:
Evans 12, Perry 8
Perry 3, Central (AL) 2
Valdosta HS:
Newnan 5, Clay (FL) 3
Columbus 14, Clay (FL) 5
Columbus 2, Ponte Verda (FL) 1
