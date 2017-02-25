Saturday's Border War Challenge finals/highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Saturday's Border War Challenge finals/highlights

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
With the addition of a couple Alabama teams, the Georgia-Florida Challenge has been re-branded as the Border War Challenge.

Here are the finals from Saturday afternoon's action:

Colquitt Co. HS:

Colquitt Co. 4, Baker Co.(FL) 2

Lincoln (FL) 4, Colquitt Co. 1

Lee Co. 2, Lincoln (FL) 1

Suwannee (FL) 6, Lee Co. 3

Lowndes HS:

Evans 12, Perry 8 

Perry 3, Central (AL) 2 

Valdosta HS:

Newnan 5, Clay (FL) 3

Columbus 14, Clay (FL) 5  

Columbus 2, Ponte Verda (FL) 1 

