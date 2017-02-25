Firebirds invite public to open practices as they open camp

The Firebirds are going to cut down to a 24-man roster (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Firebirds opened up camp Saturday morning with their first day of practice.

30 players started the competition for 24 roster spots on the field behind the Albany Civic Center.

Georgia is currently in two-a-days mode.

Their first session ran from 10 a.m. until 12:30, and the second went from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Practices are open to the public.

The Firebirds encourage you to come down for free and get a firsthand look at what you can expect this season.

"It's going to be a lot of excitement this year," said head coach Antwone Savage. "Come out and see it. Come out to a practice and see how the practices are going. Just come out and be a part of it. We want the city to be behind us. If they city isn't behind us, it's going to be had to get the crowd going and get wins."

The Firebirds are holding open practices at the same time Sunday. Those will be their last open practices until March 6th.

