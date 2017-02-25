DCSS superintendent supports new hire

Next school year, Dougherty County schools will have a new person at the helm -- a person the current superintendent says is right for the job.

Current superintendent Doctor David Mosely will retire after the 2016-2017 school year.

The school board voted to approve hiring associate superintendent Kenneth Dyer as the next school superintendent on February 13.

Dr. Mosely released a letter Saturday stating why he recommended Dyer for the position.

Among his reasons, Dr. Mosely believes it would be a problem to bring in someone from outside the school system. He also says Dyer helped bring the school system out of the "financial mess" the system was in at the time Mosely was hired.

